KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

The #KoiJawazNahi 16 days campaign, a collaborative initiative by the National Commission on the Status of Women, UN Women, generously funded by the Government of Japan concluded here on Monday

The campaign not only addressed the issue of violence against women and children but also marked the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan, reinforcing the commitment to fundamental rights and equality.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign. It commenced on November 25, Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women in her welcome speech said, “As we conclude these 16 days of activism, let's intertwine the principles of our Constitution with the dynamic spirit of the trade fair. Through collective effort and economic exchange, let's pave the way for a Pakistan where equality flourishes, violence dissipates, and prosperity blossoms for every citizen of Pakistan”.

Khalil George, Federal Minister for Human Rights said, “No Excuse is more than a rule—it's our guiding principle. Our vision extends beyond policies; it's about weaving human rights into our daily fabric. By collectively safeguarding the dignity and rights of every citizen, we emphasize the significance of the ongoing 16 Days theme which is to invest in the women and girls.”

In the keynote speech, Federal Minister for Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah said, "We need to encourage the role of women as they are the informed decision makers. A society can only progress when it gives space to women in leading important policy decisions.

Sharmeela Rassool the Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, stated “Our #KoiJawazNahi campaign stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's Constitution, commemorating 50 years of justice and equality. Embracing 'No Excuse' and strategic investments in women and girls, we illuminate the constitutional framework safeguarding every citizen's rights. Together, we sculpt a nation where excuses vanish, and economic empowerment interconnects seamlessly with equal rights for all.”

The #KoiJawazNahi campaign was launched at Mohenjo-Daro followed by Quetta, Peshawar and now culminating in Islamabad. The Primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with orange, accompanied by street theatre performances. Concurrently, the campaign actively promotes and advocates for this year's theme, "Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls," aiming to reach the masses.

The campaign coincided with the 50th Anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan, a milestone that underlines the nation's commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity. By integrating this celebration into the campaign, organizers sought to emphasize the constitutional framework that supports the rights of every citizen, regardless of gender or age.

In addition, the campaign collaborated with a Trade Fair, creating a platform where businesses, organizations, and the public could come together to exchange ideas, showcase products, and strengthen networks. This intersection of the campaign with the Trade Fair allowed for a dynamic exchange of perspectives and solutions, fostering a sense of community engagement and shared responsibility.