Koki Khel tribe agrees to underground sewerage line from Regi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has assured the Koki Khel tribe that a 40 feet deep underground sewerage line would be constructed to protect the population of the Regi locality.

This written assurance was given to the tribe during a meeting regarding sanitation of Hayatabad here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair on Wednesday. The aim of the meeting was to resolve a dispute relating to the passage of the sewerage line of Hayatabad from Regi.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood, Director Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Saqib Raza Aslam while Koki Khel residents of the Regi were headed by Malik Barkat Afridi.

The meeting held formal negotiations over the reservations of the Koki Khel tribe over sewerage line passing through Regi. The officials of the PDA in presence of Commissioner Peshawar assured Koki Khel tribe in written that the construction sewerage line will pose no threat to the local population and later both parties signed a formal agreement, In the agreement, PDA has been made bound that the drain will be constructed 400 feet beneath the ground while on the demand of the affectees the route of the sewerage line has also been changed at some places.

Koki Khel tribe has agreed to the construction of the sewerage line and announced full cooperation to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in this regard.