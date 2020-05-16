UrduPoint.com
Kolachi Police Arrested Drug Dealers With Weapons

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:26 PM

Kalachi Police during a search operation in Loni area seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition and arrested the accused here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Kalachi Police during a search operation in Loni area seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition and arrested the accused here on Saturday.

According to police, Kalachi Police conducted a search operation in Loni area. Police recovered more than one kilogram of cannabis and four grams of heroin from the area with a 12 bore gun, rifle chain and ammunition.

Police arrested the accused Ghulam Rasool resident of Takwara, Nazir Shah and Zahir Shah residents of Loni on the spot and cases have been registered. City Police recovered cannabis from accused Mohsin Raza at Ghas Mandi turn. The accused Mohammad Naveed, a resident of Katchi Payand Khan and Mohammad Arbaz, a resident of Mohalla Kambharanwala, City Dera recovered ice drugs. He was arrested after a pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition were recovered from him. Police registered cases against the accused.

