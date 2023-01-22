UrduPoint.com

'Kolachi To Karachi' Photographs Go On View At KPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A three-day photo exhibition 2023 titled 'Kolachi to Karachi' has began at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, which will continue until January 24 ( Tuesday).

The photo exhibition has been organized by the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP).

The chief guest of the exhibition was Head of Mission British Deputy High Commission Martin Dawson and Guest of Honour was Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon.

Martin Dawson addressing the exhibition said that photojournalism was a passion and a picture spoke a thousand words. He said when you look at the history of Karachi you will find a number of architects of the British era.

Martin said the exhibition highlighted the growth of Karachi.

Speaking about football training, he said that one day a boy from Karachi would be playing in a premier league in England.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon said that Karachi was a vibrant, inclusive and resilient city.

He said we were sports and peace-loving people.

He said that the photojournalists had highlighted the positive image of the city through their pictures.

The Commissioner said that the 4th Commissioner Marathon was being organized at the Seaview. He hoped that a large number of people would participate in the healthy activity.

He said our boys would go to get football training in England and would also get a stipend.

