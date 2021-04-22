Kolai Palis police arrests employee for charging on Ehsaas cash distribution center

KOLAI PALIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Kolai Palis police Thursday arrested an employee charging 300 rupees during Ehsaas Cash disbursement center.

According to the detail, DC Kolai Palis received complaints that an employee who was deputed at Ehsaas disbursement center was receiving 300 rupees, Assistant Commissioner Noman Wazir inspected the center and found the employee guilty.

AC ordered to Kolai Palis police to arrest him and take legal action.

District administration Kolai Palis directed the masses that there were no charges of Ehsaas Cash distribution centers or registration with the Ehsaas program if someone was asking for charges then register a complaint against the person as a responsible citizen with district administration.