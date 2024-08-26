Open Menu

Kolai Pallas Admin Announces Two Days Training Program For Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kolai Palis Ishtiaq Ahmad Monday announced a two-day training program aimed at local youth which will take place from August 28-29, 2024

The program, set to be held at the TMA Hall in Sear Ghaziabad, is open to individuals aged 18 to 30.

The training will focus on various areas, including an introduction to Kolai Pallas's tourist attractions, tourism promotion, content creation for YouTube and social media, photography and videography skills, social media marketing, and monetization strategies for digital platforms. Sessions will be conducted bi-weekly.

Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmad highlighted that the district administration is committed to supporting the youth by providing necessary resources. He emphasized that Kolai Pallas, a remote district, is initiating several programs to enhance the creative skills of its young population. The training aims to foster tourism development, which is expected to improve both the region’s image and its economic prospects.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the program by contacting the District Youth Officer of Kolai Pallas via WhatsApp at 03459635061.

