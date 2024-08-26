Kolai Pallas Admin Announces Two Days Training Program For Youth
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kolai Palis Ishtiaq Ahmad Monday announced a two-day training program aimed at local youth which will take place from August 28-29, 2024
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kolai Palis Ishtiaq Ahmad Monday announced a two-day training program aimed at local youth which will take place from August 28-29, 2024.
The program, set to be held at the TMA Hall in Sear Ghaziabad, is open to individuals aged 18 to 30.
The training will focus on various areas, including an introduction to Kolai Pallas's tourist attractions, tourism promotion, content creation for YouTube and social media, photography and videography skills, social media marketing, and monetization strategies for digital platforms. Sessions will be conducted bi-weekly.
Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmad highlighted that the district administration is committed to supporting the youth by providing necessary resources. He emphasized that Kolai Pallas, a remote district, is initiating several programs to enhance the creative skills of its young population. The training aims to foster tourism development, which is expected to improve both the region’s image and its economic prospects.
Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the program by contacting the District Youth Officer of Kolai Pallas via WhatsApp at 03459635061.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security5 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP5 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain5 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism5 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta6 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister6 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana6 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented6 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..6 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition6 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan6 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool6 hours ago