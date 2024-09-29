Kopi Luwak: The controversial coffee shaped by civet cats and high price tags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Imagine sipping a cup of coffee that has been delicately processed through the digestive system of a wild cat. Yes, you heard that right! Kopi Luwak, often dubbed the "cat poop coffee," can cost upwards of $600 a pound. For those who believe that luxury comes with a side of animal antics, this brew offers a unique flavor profile that leaves coffee lovers thrilled.

Produced primarily in Indonesia—especially on the islands of Sumatra, Java, and Sulawesi—these coffee beans undergo a unique process involving the civet cat. The cat consumes ripe coffee cherries, and after digestion, the beans are excreted in its feces. This unusual method contributes to the beans’ distinct flavor. Once collected, the beans are thoroughly cleaned and roasted to perfection. Experts believe that the natural fermentation that occurs during digestion enhances the flavor and aroma, resulting in a truly exceptional taste.

Step into the fascinating realm of Kopi Luwak, where coffee takes on an extraordinary twist! As APP scribe explores this unique brew, it becomes clear that many people are unaware of its origins. When they learn about the process—how civet cats digest and excrete the beans—they often refuse to take even a sip, despite being able to afford it. This reaction sparks a lively mix of humor and insight, turning a simple coffee exploration into a vibrant conversation about preferences and perceptions.

Iqbal Chaudhry, a senior journalist, had the opportunity to taste Kopi Luwak during a trip abroad. Initially unaware of its unique flavor profile, he was intrigued when he inquired about it for the first time. Captivated by its distinct taste, he found himself drawn to this extraordinary brew. However, he ultimately realized that he couldn't afford to make it a regular part of his coffee routine, unlike the more budget-friendly option of Nescafé.

Rakhshanda Taj, a resident of Islamabad and a constant visitor at Al-Fateh Mall, shared her perspective with a hint of longing: “I thought I should try it since many celebrities enjoy Kopi Luwak, and it’s known as the most expensive coffee. However, after learning about the process behind it, I decided I could never bring myself to try it.

It’s fascinating to think this might be a choice for the Ambani family or Elon Musk, but as a government employee, indulging in such luxury feels like a distant dream.”

Iqra Yousuf from Islamic University expressed her astonishment about Kopi Luwak, saying, “I was truly amazed to discover this coffee for the very first time. It feels almost surreal to think that something like this exists in the world! The whole idea is so bizarre that I can hardly wrap my head around it. Despite the intrigue, I know for sure I wouldn’t want to drink it.”

In response to APP's query about whether they offer Kopi Luwak, a manager at Al Fateh Mall remarked, “Our focus is always on our customers’ preferences. While Kopi Luwak has its charm, I must admit we haven’t had a single customer ask for it in years! It’s hard to justify stocking such an expensive item when our shoppers seem more interested in their daily brews. After all, we’re here to offer what people want, not just to showcase rare curiosities! If one day I see a line of coffee lovers demanding it, I’d be more than happy to reconsider.”

Coffee, known as the universal language of comfort, boasts an estimated global market value exceeding $100 billion, serving as a vital economic driver. Major producers like Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia significantly impact their economies, with Brazil alone accounting for about one-third of the world’s coffee production.

In 2022, the U.S. coffee market was valued at around $45 billion, reflecting American consumers' enduring love for this brew. The coffee industry supports millions of jobs globally, from farmers to baristas, serving as a cornerstone of economies.

While we savor our morning cup, many remain unaware of nature’s wonders like Kopi Luwak, often served to state guests and celebrities, with some well-off individuals indulging in its rarity. Meanwhile, a few fake labels are capitalizing on its allure in the international market. Kopi Luwak sparks curiosity and invites us to explore the stories behind our favorite brew, deepening our appreciation for its journey from bean to cup.