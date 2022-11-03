UrduPoint.com

Koral Police Arrests 263 Accused During Last Four Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Koral police team arrested 263 outlaws during the last four months and recovered looted items worth more than Rs.50 million from them.

According to police spokesman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had assigned special tasks to the zonal SP and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

He said that police teams recovered looted items worth Rs. 50.18 million including gold ornaments, nine vehicles,28 motorbikes and 12 mobile phones from them.

Besides, he said that 28705 gram hashish,1435 gram heroin,458 gram Ice, 250 liters alcohol 517 bottles of liquor, 42 pistols and two daggers were also recovered from their possession.

Koral police also completed investigation on 920 cases and their challans were submitted in relevant courts.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha also appreciated this overall performance and said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

