Korang Bridge Project To Be Completed In 4-month Period: Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Korang Bridge project to be completed in 4-month period: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said the Korang Bridge project would be completed in four-month period.

Responding to Senator Fawzia Arshad's question in Senate, he admitted that the following project on Islamabad Expressway had not been competed within the stipulated time period of 15 months due to unprecedented price escalation in the construction material including steel, cement and etcetera.

It was main the factor, the contractor was slowing down the construction work on the project, that's why; the contract was awarded to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) under Clause 3.

1 at the same cost and terms and conditions, he added.

He made it clear that the contract awarding authority, instead of going in litigation, changed the contractor with mutual understanding.

Shahadat was pleased to share that the cost of contact was Rs 659,268,696 but after revising it with new contractor, it had been decreased to Rs 562,865,962.

