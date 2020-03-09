Korangi Association of Trade and Industry applauds Prime Minister,economic team on extension to GSP plus

Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry ,S.M. Muneer and President Sheikh Umer Rehan applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for getting extension to GSP-plus status for Pakistan from European Union

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry ,S.M. Muneer and President Sheikh Umer Rehan applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for getting extension to GSP-plus status for Pakistan from European Union.

In a statement here on Monday, S.M. Muneer said that extended Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP-plus) by International Trade Committee of EU Parliament was a sign of hope for our economy and this had become possible because of efforts of the Prime Minister, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Industry Razak Dawood and all other officials of the related government agencies.

He maintained that after getting GSP-plus status in 2014, Pakistani exports to EU increased to 65 percent. In current global economic situation, extension of GSP-plus for Pakistan till 2022 was a great achievement of Imran Khan.

"It was only possible due to the measures taken by our Prime Minister to reform laws, social conditions and reforms in different segments including steps towards peace and harmony in the country and region" he added.

KATI's President Sheikh Umer Rehan said that to get maximum advantages of this facility the basic problems of Industry pertaining to energy, infrastructure and cost of production should be resolved on priority bases.

He appreciated that along with PM Khan and his economic team, all related government departments/agencies played their important role in implementation of 27 protocols.

He suggested that government should prepare a comprehensive strategy to diversify Pakistan's trade to European Union.