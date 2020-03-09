UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korangi Association Of Trade And Industry Applauds Prime Minister,economic Team On Extension To GSP Plus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:53 PM

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry applauds Prime Minister,economic team on extension to GSP plus

Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry ,S.M. Muneer and President Sheikh Umer Rehan applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for getting extension to GSP-plus status for Pakistan from European Union

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry ,S.M. Muneer and President Sheikh Umer Rehan applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for getting extension to GSP-plus status for Pakistan from European Union.

In a statement here on Monday, S.M. Muneer said that extended Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP-plus) by International Trade Committee of EU Parliament was a sign of hope for our economy and this had become possible because of efforts of the Prime Minister, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Industry Razak Dawood and all other officials of the related government agencies.

He maintained that after getting GSP-plus status in 2014, Pakistani exports to EU increased to 65 percent. In current global economic situation, extension of GSP-plus for Pakistan till 2022 was a great achievement of Imran Khan.

"It was only possible due to the measures taken by our Prime Minister to reform laws, social conditions and reforms in different segments including steps towards peace and harmony in the country and region" he added.

KATI's President Sheikh Umer Rehan said that to get maximum advantages of this facility the basic problems of Industry pertaining to energy, infrastructure and cost of production should be resolved on priority bases.

He appreciated that along with PM Khan and his economic team, all related government departments/agencies played their important role in implementation of 27 protocols.

He suggested that government should prepare a comprehensive strategy to diversify Pakistan's trade to European Union.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Parliament European Union Korangi Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

41 minutes ago

Sao Paulo exchange suspends trading after 10 perce ..

3 minutes ago

Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: co ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces special package for road ..

3 minutes ago

15 people under debris as roof collapse in Okara

3 minutes ago

Global Nuclear Watchdog Asked for Help in Battling ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.