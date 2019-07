Korangi Police arrest 26 accused

As many as 26 accused were arrested by Korangi District Police including Gutka/Mawa sealers, absconder, gamblers and baggers from different areas during last 24 hours, during snap checking and patrolling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 26 accused were arrested by Korangi District Police including Gutka/Mawa sealers, absconder, gamblers and baggers from different areas during last 24 hours, during snap checking and patrolling.

The police also recovered 13 kilo gram Mawa/Gukta (Chewing tobacco), Charas, 3 LPG Cylinder and looted Cash from their possession, said a police statement on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Javeed, Muhammad Ali, Saim, Muhammad Jamal, Zameer, Muhammad Chand Hussain, Moula Bux, Ahsan Ali, Abdul Sattar, Nazir Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Lal Bux, Asif Ali, Ali Bux, Nisar Ahmed, Altaf, Muhammad Khan, Rajab Ali, Mumtaz, Hassan, Ayub, Nouman, Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Imran, Bilal and Imran.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation have been initiated.