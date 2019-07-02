Korangi Police arrest 3,537 accused in six months

As many as 3,537 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from 01 January to June 30, 2019 by District Korangi Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 3,537 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from 01 January to June 30, 2019 by District Korangi Police.

The accused are nominated in cases of street crimes, extortion, terrorism act, target killing, drug-peddling, child kidnappings, gutka mawa (Chewing tobbaco) and illegal weapons, claimed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza on Tuesday.

The Police have recovered Kalashnikov, repeater, mouzer, 9 MM pistols, Hand Grenade, Awan bomb, 133.

31 kilograms Charas 1040 gram Heroin, 624 litres liquor, 505 Monds Gutka Mawa material, Rs 9,66,000 cash 180 motorbikes, four vehicles, gold ornaments having worth around Rs 6,00,000 during the period of first six months of 2019.

SSP Muhammad Ali Raza while quoting the report about actions pointed out that 41 police encounters held between criminals and four alleged dacoits were killed and 10 injured.