UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korangi Police Arrest 3,537 Accused In Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:39 PM

Korangi Police arrest 3,537 accused in six months

As many as 3,537 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from 01 January to June 30, 2019 by District Korangi Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 3,537 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from 01 January to June 30, 2019 by District Korangi Police.

The accused are nominated in cases of street crimes, extortion, terrorism act, target killing, drug-peddling, child kidnappings, gutka mawa (Chewing tobbaco) and illegal weapons, claimed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza on Tuesday.

The Police have recovered Kalashnikov, repeater, mouzer, 9 MM pistols, Hand Grenade, Awan bomb, 133.

31 kilograms Charas 1040 gram Heroin, 624 litres liquor, 505 Monds Gutka Mawa material, Rs 9,66,000 cash 180 motorbikes, four vehicles, gold ornaments having worth around Rs 6,00,000 during the period of first six months of 2019.

SSP Muhammad Ali Raza while quoting the report about actions pointed out that 41 police encounters held between criminals and four alleged dacoits were killed and 10 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Target Killing Police Vehicles Korangi Muhammad Ali January June Criminals 2019 Gold From

Recent Stories

Govt. accomplishes various healthcare projects und ..

40 seconds ago

Turkish president meets Chinese counterpart in Bei ..

42 seconds ago

KP launches Toll-Free number for registering compl ..

43 seconds ago

PESCO notifies shutdown notice

45 seconds ago

Row in Football ends soon, FIFA-AFC body to conduc ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.