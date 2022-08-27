Korangi police arrest 55 accused in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Korangi Police during a week arrested as many as 55 alleged accused involved in various crimes from different parts of the district.

According to spokesman for Korangi police on Saturday, arrested accused include street criminals, drug peddlers, motorcycle lifters, gutka sellers and others. The arrested also include users of bogus green number plates on their vehicles.

The spokesman added that two encounters took place during the week.

The police recovered four pistols along with ammunition, 8 stolen motorcycles, 14 snatched mobile phones and cash Rs. 9300 from the possession of arrested street criminals.

About 4kg hashish, 0.5kg heroin powder and 11 bottles of liquor were recovered from drug peddlers.

Over 150kg betel nut and 18kg hazardous gutka were recovered from gutka sellers.

Cases against all arrested were registered and investigations were also underway.