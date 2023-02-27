UrduPoint.com

Korangi Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Recovers Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Korangi district Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Korangi district Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to police, accused identified as Kamran, Adil and Khuda Bukhsh were arrested by Zaman Town police station on a tip off.

The police recovered more than half kg of hashish from the possession of the arrested. The accused were habitual criminals and had been to jail for their involvement in the cases of the same nature.

A case had been registered and arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.

