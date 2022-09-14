Korangi police arrests four including street criminals

The Korangi Police Wednesday arrested four including three of a street criminals gang and a drug peddler

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Korangi Police Wednesday arrested four including three of a street criminals gang and a drug peddler.

According to police spokesperson , a team of Korangi police station, on a tip off arrested three alleged street criminals and recovered three pistols with ammunition, five snatched mobile phones and cash from their possession.

They were identified as Sartaj, Bilal and Malik Muzaffar.

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed their involvement in various street crimes in district Korangi.

The Shah Faisal Colony police station arrested an alleged drug peddler identified as Muhammad Abid and recovered 1kg hashish and cash from his possession.

He has been arrested earlier and sent to jail for his involvement in cases of drug supply.

Cases against the accused were registered and further investigations initiated.