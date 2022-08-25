UrduPoint.com

Korangi Police Arrests Four, Recovers Gutka, Arms

Published August 25, 2022

Korangi police arrests four, recovers gutka, arms

Korangi Police on Thursday arrested four accused including a father-son duo involved in business of banned hazardous gutka and recovered its huge quantity from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Korangi Police on Thursday arrested four accused including a father-son duo involved in business of banned hazardous gutka and recovered its huge quantity from their possession.

According to an official, Zaman Town police station team arrested a street criminal identified as Muhammad Zubair alias Jumma and recovered arms, ammunition, a mobile phone and cash from his possession.

The accused was a habitual offender and had been to jail for his involvement in street crimes.

In another action, a team of Zaman Town police station arrested an accused identified as Imran s/o Abdul Kareem and recovered 2kg gutka from him.

Meanwhile, a team of Model Colony police station nabbed a father-son duo identified as Muhammad Haseeb and his son Muhammad Adnan who were involved in gutka business.

The police recovered 5kg gutka and cash from their possession.

the police registered the cases against all arrested and further investigations were underway.

