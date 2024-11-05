Open Menu

Korangi Police Arrests Gutka Seller

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Korangi Police arrests gutka seller

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Alfalah police station of district Korangi Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged gutka seller and recovered 1480 grams of gutka.

According to a spokesman for Korangi Police, the accused, identified as Waqas, was arrested near Azeempura graveyard.

The police recovered 22 packets of gutka from the possession of the arrested.

A case has been registered and the accused has been handed over to the investigation authorities.

