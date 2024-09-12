Open Menu

Korangi Police Raid Gutka Factory, Arrest Two Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Korangi police raid gutka factory, arrest two suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Korangi Police raided a gutka manufacturing factory on Thursday, arresting two suspects and seizing a significant quantity of gutka.

SSP Korangi, Tauheed Rehman Memon, stated that the raid was conducted based on intelligence information.

Approximately 50 kg of gutka was recovered from the factory, which had been set up just a few days earlier. The suspects, identified as Mushtaq and Atiq, were taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at Zaman Town police station. SSP Tauheed Rehman noted that the Korangi Police have conducted raids on seven such factories in the past two weeks.

