Korea Donates Two Ambulances, Flood Rescue Equipment To Rescue 1122

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Park Ki Jun on Friday handed over two ambulances and flood rescue equipment to the Secretary Emergency Services Department, Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer, for the capacity building of the emergency services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Park Ki Jun on Friday handed over two ambulances and flood rescue equipment to the Secretary Emergency Services Department, Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer, for the capacity building of the emergency services.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized at Divisional Rescue Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Additional Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, Ms. Samar Ihsan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, Ms. Sheena Ali, Head of Operations, Ayaz Aslam, District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Engr. Sibghat Ullah and senior officers from Rescue 1122 headquarters, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Korean Ambassador lauded the role of Rescue 1122, during all kinds of emergencies, particularly in the recent floods of 2023. He appreciated the services of all the rescuers in the field of Pakistan and even during the Turkiye earthquake response under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

He said that saving lives is a noble profession, adding that Rescue 1122 is available to help the victims of the emergencies. The donation would help assist Rescue 1122, he said. The equipment, he said would help support to the people of Pakistan in case of emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, thanked the Korean Ambassador and people of Republic of Korea for the donation of two ambulances and flood response equipment.

He said that the Emergency Rescue 1122 Service, is tackling the hazards of floods since 2010. He further stated that in recent floods that hit Punjab was the big challenge but due to the Integrated Emergency Services of Rescue Service, some 318,000 flood-affected persons and their animals were timely evacuated. He said that no significant loss of life was reported during floods. He said that in addition to these two ambulances and flood response equipment which includes 15 inflatable Hypalon boats, 10 air boats, 15 boat carrying trolleys, 23 OBM 40HP and 100 wader suits would definitely be a great support to flood-prone districts of Punjab.

Dr. Rizwan further briefed about Rescue 1122 which is an Integrated Emergency Services Model for South Asia consisting of Ambulance Service, Rescue & Fire Services, Motorbike Rescue Service, Water Rescue, Flood Response Teams, HAZMAT Units for chemical biological and radiological emergencies and Community Emergency Response Teams.

So far, Rescue 1122, had rescued 14.4 million victims in Punjab since its inception in 2004, he said adding that in order to ensure sustainable human resource development, the Emergency Services Academy was established in Lahore to impart training to emergency services personnel from all provinces of Pakistan. The academy hosted the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Search & Rescue Team in South Asia, he said.

