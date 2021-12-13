Korea donates USD 2.5 mln for Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The government of the Republic of Korea in its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees has cumulatively donated 2.5 million USD to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

A signing ceremony was held here on Monday at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, said a press release issued here.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo and the Representatives of UNICEF, WHO, and WFP, Ms.

Aida Girma-Melaku, Dr Palitha Mahipala, and Mr. Chris Kaye, respectively.

The Country Representatives thanked the ambassador and the government of Korea for their continued support to the United Nations and to plight of the Afghan Refugees.

They further added that this donation would be utilized to support the frontline healthcare centers and hospitals, provide lifesaving food assistance and ensure continued access to COVID-19 vaccines for the Afghan refugees located in Refugee villages, and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.