Korea foundation members visit digital heritage centre of Archaeology Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The five Korea Culture and Heritage Foundation members visited the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

They were briefed regarding the ongoing and upcoming projects as research being conducted at the Digital Heritage Centre.

The delegation was briefed by the Director Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad.

The delegation was told that Peshawar was the oldest living city in South Asia with a documented history of over 2,500 years old and carries a unique distinction of being a custodian of eight to ten ancient civilizations including Gandhara.

Peshawar is officially declared by the Archaeology Department as the 'Oldest Living City' in South Asia with its history goes back to 539BC.

Dr. Abdul Samad said the recent Gor Kathri's scientific excavation has disclosed that Peshawar was the oldest living city in South Asia inhabited by humans with diversified culture, language and architecture.

He said Gor Khatri excavation, architectural designs, food and languages have revealed that eight to ten ancient civilizations existed in Peshawar.

The excavation at Gor Khatri, which continued for several years and published in British Journal 'Current World Archaeology' titled `The deepest and biggest excavation in the world' has revealed 20 layers that provide a complete profile of the Peshawar city ranging from British down to pre-Indo-Greek era.

The excavation discovered that Peshawar was a province of Persian Alchamenian Empire in four to six century BC and later came under the influence of Mauryans, Greeks, Scythians, Kushans, Sasanians, White Huns, Ghaznavis, Slave Dynasty, Ghoris, Suri Afghans, Mughals, Durrani, Sikhs and British before the creation of Pakistan.

Despite witnessing the onslaught of worriers, kings and invaders that marched from Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics to the Subcontinent through historic Khyber Pass, Dr Samad said Peshawar's remained a centre of attractions for tourists and traders since its establishment.

He said Peshawar Museum was one of the world's largest museums of Gandhara art. The conservation of its British era's building was almost completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 20 million, which would soon be opened for the general public.

"The museum currently houses 40,000 rare antiquities and artifacts besides the complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting Bhuddists and monks from across the world," he added.

He said conservation work of the historical building of Mohabat Khan Mosque has been completed and efforts are underway to renovate it in original shape, adding that 40 percent work on its ceiling and minarets besides adjoining portions were also completed.

The archaeology guru said that Rs 87 million were approved for conservation of Mohabat Khan Mosque and the KP Chief Minister had already passed directives to allocate more funds for completion of the mega project.