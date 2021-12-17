Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change Ministry

The republic of Korea on Friday provided 10,000 hand sanitizers to Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan in support of controlling the outbreak of COVID-19 and strengthening the hygiene response system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The republic of Korea on Friday provided 10,000 hand sanitizers to Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan in support of controlling the outbreak of COVID-19 and strengthening the hygiene response system.

The KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) Pakistan Office fromally handed over 10,000 hand sanitizers to the Ministry Of Climate Change (MoCC), said a press release.

The purpose of providing hand sanitizer to the Ministry is to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of sickness among employees, which will help in creating a safe work environment.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said that Korean Government has been supporting Pakistan in the fight against Coronavirus because public health is the essential and fundamental basis for inclusive development.

KOICA is also implementing the project with MoCC for Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring System to Achieve SDG 6in Pakistan for USD 7.4 Million which is currently under implementation.

The major stakeholders of the project are MoCC (Ministry of Climate Change), PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), Punjab & KPK, PCRWR (Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources).