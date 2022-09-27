Korea to assist "Tree Plantation" drive in Pakistan to combat climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan would assist and encourage the "Tree Plantation" drive with the objective of supporting Pakistan in combating Climate Change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan would assist and encourage the "Tree Plantation" drive with the objective of supporting Pakistan in combating Climate Change.

Speaking at the inaugural of tree plantation event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government and its citizens in Climate change mitigation and mentioned other green and sustainable development initiatives being undertaken and possibilities of cooperation.

The tree plantation activity held near the Shah Maqsood Interchange of the Hazara Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was jointly organized by the Embassy of Korea, Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan said a news release.

The Ambassador also mentioned the significance of such plantation activities in restoring biodiversity and ecosystem amidst devastating floods crisis and global warming.

Senior officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest department, IUCN and Haripur University Faculty and students were present at the ceremony.