UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea To Donate $1 Mln To Strengthen Afghan Refugees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Korea to donate $1 mln to strengthen Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Korean government and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are working hand-in-hand and making joint efforts to empower Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Korea will contribute 1 million Dollars to a new UNHCR project that will strengthen the capacity and resilience of underprivileged refugees, based on the Letter of Understanding (LOU) signed between the Korean government and UNHCR in Islamabad.

The one-year project will benefit some 100,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan by providing livelihoods assistance and community-based protection, said a press releases issued here on Thursday.

Speaking at signing ceremony in Islamabad, Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-kyu commended the people and the Government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for four decades.

"Korea is stepping up its efforts to support refugees in the spirit of burden and responsibility-sharing. We are hopeful that this aid will be instrumental in empowering young refugees and help make them self-reliant," he added.

Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, welcomed Korea's valuable contribution, noting that Korea's support will strengthen UNHCR's response and resolve to protect and assist all those in need. "This project will help many refugees stand on their own two feet," she said.

The project will enable refugees, especially youth, to establish small businesses by providing them with agricultural and vocational training. It will also enhance the capacity of refugee volunteers so that they are better equipped to help the refugee community in Pakistan respond to their needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Young All Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

15 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.