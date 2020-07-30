Korea to donate $1 mln to strengthen Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Korean government and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are working hand-in-hand and making joint efforts to empower Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Korea will contribute 1 million Dollars to a new UNHCR project that will strengthen the capacity and resilience of underprivileged refugees, based on the Letter of Understanding (LOU) signed between the Korean government and UNHCR in Islamabad.

The one-year project will benefit some 100,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan by providing livelihoods assistance and community-based protection, said a press releases issued here on Thursday.

Speaking at signing ceremony in Islamabad, Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-kyu commended the people and the Government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for four decades.

"Korea is stepping up its efforts to support refugees in the spirit of burden and responsibility-sharing. We are hopeful that this aid will be instrumental in empowering young refugees and help make them self-reliant," he added.

Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, welcomed Korea's valuable contribution, noting that Korea's support will strengthen UNHCR's response and resolve to protect and assist all those in need. "This project will help many refugees stand on their own two feet," she said.

The project will enable refugees, especially youth, to establish small businesses by providing them with agricultural and vocational training. It will also enhance the capacity of refugee volunteers so that they are better equipped to help the refugee community in Pakistan respond to their needs.