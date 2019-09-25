UrduPoint.com
Korea To Help Pakistan Boost Water Quality Monitoring System

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Ministry of Climate Change and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help Pakistan enhance water quality monitoring system as part of the country's efforts to achieve UN's Sustainable Development Goal-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Ministry of Climate Change and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help Pakistan enhance water quality monitoring system as part of the country's efforts to achieve UN's Sustainable Development Goal-6.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam represented Pakistan's delegation while Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu represented the Korean delegation at the MoU signing ceremony.

The spokesman of Ministry of Climate Change, Mohammad Saleem while briefing the media said that as a part of the MoU between the governments of Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, a project "Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring System" would be implemented at the cost of US $7.42 million from 2019 to 2024.

"The first such project will aim at improving the capacity of the government of Pakistan to achieve UN's SDG-6 that relates to boosting water quality monitoring system for public and environmental safety and conservation purposes," Mohammad Saleem told media.

He said, "KOICA will extend water quality testing equipment and training to 38 PHED (Public Health Engineering Department) laboratories in Punjab and 8 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

" In addition, consultation and technical suggestion on water related policy and legislative reforms in these two provinces would also be supported through this project, he said.

KOICA is a grant agency of Korean government and has implemented various projects in the field of water, energy and rural development in Pakistan.

Quoting the prime minister's adviser on climate change Malik Amin Aslam, he said, "The government is committed to taking action regarding the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues through Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. Above all, water management is a big challenge both in quality and quantity. However, this project is timely meaningful and will hopefully contribute to improving water management in Pakistan."At the signing ceremony the Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu hoped that this project would improve the people's quality of life by improving water quality parameters and help in achieving UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

