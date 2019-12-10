Korea to help Pakistan in Green Pakistan campaign : Diplomat

Ambassador of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu said that the Korea would assist Pakistan in the drive of billion tree tsunami , which would not only increase the forest area in the country but also enhance friendship between two countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Ambassador of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu said that the Korea would assist Pakistan in the drive of billion tree tsunami , which would not only increase the forest area in the country but also enhance friendship between two countries.

While talking on the official launch of the Forest on Tuesday, the ambassador said that planting trees has been an important national campaign in Korea as Korean people as Korean observe the tree planting day on April 5 every year.This is an effort to contribute to Pakistan's 10 billion Tree program initiated by the government of Pakistan last year, the Embassy of Korea in collaboration of the local government inaugurated Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest'.

The Korea-Pakistan joint project for green Pakistan will plant 7000 plant in different areas of the country. The ambassador Kwak said as a result of the sustained efforts over the last 50 years, Korea has a huge success in the reforestation of the entire country and the Korean people to be proud of having a green home land.

And thus we believe that Pakistan will become green after few years if this effort continue.The project of the Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest was co-financed by Korea international Cooperation Agency , Korean Business Community including K-Water, Korea South-East Power (KOEN), Lotte E & C and Daelim Industrial, and the Pakistan Global Institute, a Korean Educational institute.

Several members of KOCA Alumni Association Pakistan (KAAP) also participated in the tree planting event. The Korean Embassy hopes to upscale to upscale the friendship forest over the next few years in partnership with various stakeholders, including the Korean business community in Pakistan.The local forest officer thanked the Korean embassy and the aid agencies of the Korea and hoped the support will continue in the green Pakistan initiative.

The local community, media persons and the local officials also participated the event.