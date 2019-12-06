Korea to setup Gandhara Research Center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Minister for Tourism and Archeology, Atif Khan in a meeting with Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung Kyu, informed him about Khyber Pakthunkhwa government's initiatives for the promotion of religious tourism in the province.

The meeting agreed to setup the Gandhara Research Center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the help of Korean government, says a press release issued here Friday. The Senior Minister informed the Korean Ambassador about more than 2000 historical and sacred sites of Buddhism in the province.

The Minister informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking effective steps to secure and develop these places.

He said that a conference of Buddhist countries will be held soon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which aims to raise awareness of Buddhist places in the province and draw the attention of Buddhists to these places.

He also briefed the Ambassador regarding new tourism zones to be set up in the province and offered to invest in the tourism sector. The Korean Ambassador applauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's efforts for promotion of religious tourism, and assured all kinds of assistance in this regard.