Korea to support KP govt projects in IT sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Korean Ambassador in Pakistan Suh Sangpyo Monday showed interest in investing in various projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Information Technology sector.

During a call on meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food and Science and Information Technology(STIT) Atif Khan here he said nodded for workout and constituting strategy for technical as well as financial assistance after exchanging details about the various projects with KP government.

KP Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan discussed different aspects of mutual interest in detail especially opportunities for foreign investors in various proposed projects in the IT sector initiated by IT department.

On this occasion, Atif Khan apprised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning various projects of digitization in the science and information technology department to ensure transparency in administrative matters, provision of basic services to the citizens and increase in provincial exports.

Atif told the Korean Ambassador regarding the establishment of the proposed IT projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP Secretary STIT, Managing Director, IT board and other concerned officials were among the attendants.