UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea To Support KP Govt Projects In IT Sector

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Korea to support KP govt projects in IT sector

Korean Ambassador in Pakistan Suh Sangpyo Monday showed interest in investing in various projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Information Technology sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Korean Ambassador in Pakistan Suh Sangpyo Monday showed interest in investing in various projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Information Technology sector.

During a call on meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food and Science and Information Technology(STIT) Atif Khan here he said nodded for workout and constituting strategy for technical as well as financial assistance after exchanging details about the various projects with KP government.

KP Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan discussed different aspects of mutual interest in detail especially opportunities for foreign investors in various proposed projects in the IT sector initiated by IT department.

On this occasion, Atif Khan apprised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was planning various projects of digitization in the science and information technology department to ensure transparency in administrative matters, provision of basic services to the citizens and increase in provincial exports.

Atif told the Korean Ambassador regarding the establishment of the proposed IT projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP Secretary STIT, Managing Director, IT board and other concerned officials were among the attendants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Exports Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

20 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

20 minutes ago

Canada Court Adds Terror Charges Against Suspect i ..

1 minute ago

Afghans Have to Be Willing to 'Fight for Themselve ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

1 hour ago

Save the Children Disappointed by G7 Summit Outcom ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.