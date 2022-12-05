Korean Agency delegation calls on ADG MDA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources delegation arrived at MDA office.

Additional Director General ( ADG) of Multan Development Authority (MDA) Amjad Shoaib Tareen welcomed the delegation along with his staff.

According to official release, ADG gave the delegation detailed briefing about the flood situation in Multan during past few years.

He said, the city was facing risk of flooding from sides of Bun Bosan, Head Mohammad Wala and Qasim Bela.

He said, in order to protect Multan city from floods, embankment from the side of Band Bosan, Head Mohammad Wala and Qasim Bela should be strengthened.

Enforcement Officer Khawaja Waqas, Director Urban Planning Anaiza Hira, Staff Officer Muhammad Aleem Majid and others participated on the occasion.