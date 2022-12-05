UrduPoint.com

Korean Agency Delegation Calls On ADG MDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Korean Agency delegation calls on ADG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources delegation arrived at MDA office.

Additional Director General ( ADG) of Multan Development Authority (MDA) Amjad Shoaib Tareen welcomed the delegation along with his staff.

According to official release, ADG gave the delegation detailed briefing about the flood situation in Multan during past few years.

He said, the city was facing risk of flooding from sides of Bun Bosan, Head Mohammad Wala and Qasim Bela.

He said, in order to protect Multan city from floods, embankment from the side of Band Bosan, Head Mohammad Wala and Qasim Bela should be strengthened.

Enforcement Officer Khawaja Waqas, Director Urban Planning Anaiza Hira, Staff Officer Muhammad Aleem Majid and others participated on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Flood Water Bela From

Recent Stories

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

19 minutes ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

48 minutes ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.