Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful response to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has commended Pakistan's successful response to COVID-19 and emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst countries to combat the pandemic.

He was speaking on the occasion of handing over of Covid related medical equipment to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad on Friday.

Two thousand test kits, five ventilators and ten oxygen concentrators have been provided by the Korean government to Pakistan.

On other hand, a special drive by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to implement obligatory vaccination regime is underway across the country.

The drive will continue till 18th of this month.

All federating units through joint monitoring teams have been carrying out inspection of all intercity and intra city public transport and only vaccinated citizens are being allowed to travel.

Non vaccinated transport staff and passengers are also being vaccinated through mobile vaccination teams.

A total of 3,793 inspections have been done so far and 46 vehicles impounded and eight people arrested for noncompliance with the SOPs.