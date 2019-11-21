UrduPoint.com
Korean Buddhist Delegation Visits Bhamala Stupa Khanpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:18 PM

President of Korean Buddhist Federation Wan Hang leading along with 56 member delegation Thursday visited main Julian Stupa and Bhamala Stupa Khanpur and worshipped there

Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the provincial archeology department for preserving Buddhist heritage sites.

He said that preservation of rich archeological sites of different religions has portrayed positive image of Pakistan in the world.

Wan Hang thanked Pakistan government for their measures to promote interfaith harmony. He also expressed satisfaction over the security being provided to foreign tourists. Wan Hang and the delegation also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

