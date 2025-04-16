Open Menu

Korean Buddhist Monks Pray For Global Peace In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila

A 16-member delegation of Korean Buddhist monks, scholars, and tourists on Wednesday visited the Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites, including Sirkap and Dharmarajika Stupa

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 16-member delegation of Korean Buddhist monks, scholars, and tourists on Wednesday visited the Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites, including Sirkap and Dharmarajika Stupa.

Led by Monk Lee Sung Ku of Yeongpyeongsa Temple, the group performed religious rituals and prayers in front of the holy bone relics of Lord Buddha, seeking peace and stability worldwide.

The delegation was received by Muhammad Iqbal, Director of the Directorate General of Archaeology Department. During their visit, the monks prayed for the revival of Buddhism's golden era, marked by global peace and stability.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutio ..

Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress ..

Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology pro ..

4 minutes ago
 125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation ce ..

125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres

3 minutes ago
 The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfa ..

The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho rece ..

2 minutes ago
 Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Tax ..

Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila

2 minutes ago
 223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized duri ..

223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violat ..

2 minutes ago
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce ..

President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds P ..

2 minutes ago
 Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: ..

Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim

2 minutes ago

ADQ, IHC, Modon form new infrastructure platform ‘Gridora’ to accelerate dev ..

22 minutes ago
 DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five str ..

DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russia ..

22 minutes ago
 MoHESR brings academic pathways, education service ..

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition ..

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan