Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 16-member delegation of Korean Buddhist monks, scholars, and tourists on Wednesday visited the Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites, including Sirkap and Dharmarajika Stupa.

Led by Monk Lee Sung Ku of Yeongpyeongsa Temple, the group performed religious rituals and prayers in front of the holy bone relics of Lord Buddha, seeking peace and stability worldwide.

The delegation was received by Muhammad Iqbal, Director of the Directorate General of Archaeology Department. During their visit, the monks prayed for the revival of Buddhism's golden era, marked by global peace and stability.

