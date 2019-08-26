Korean Buddhist pilgrims, researchers arrived to visit Gandhara historical sites in KP, Taxila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :An expedition team of Korean Buddhist pilgrims and researchers arrived in Pakistan on August 25th to take a 4-day tour to Gandhara historical sites in Khyber Province and Taxila region.

The delegation comprised of four monks from Korea, several researchers and professors from the renowned Buddhist's Dongguk Buddh in Korea, several Korean businesspersons in Islamabad and even diplomats including Mr. Kwak Sung-kyu, Korean Ambassador.

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who also holds the portfolio of Tourism, Atif Khan received the visiting guests at Peshawar Museum.

The expedition aims to provide a fresh impetus to the existing cultural ties between Korea and Pakistan, which are deeply embedded in history through the common heritage of Buddhism.

Notably, this initiative is responding to the Imran Khan government's vision to make Pakistan preferred destination for tourists around the world.

This expedition will be followed by a Korean Joge Order's Buddhist delegation expected to come to Pakistan this November.

Ambassador Kwak, in his speech emphasized working together to promote cultural ties between our two friendly counties.

He also reiterated that owing to its unique world heritage, especially the most shining Gandhara civilization as a main source of attraction, Pakistan will be an appealing destination for Korean Buddhist pilgrimage and tourism.

We need to promote religious tourism as KP has 6000 archaeological sites, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan.

He on the occasion said that Pakistan and South Korea bilateral ties will further be cemented through the promotion of tourism and culture and people-to-people contacts.

Talking to the Korean delegation of Budhist pilgrims, Atif Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a holy place for Koreans as Buddhism reached Korea from this part of the world through a monk named Maralanda [Maranatha] in 4th century CE.

Korean Buddhism can be directly traced back to the Gandhara civilisation, he said.The senior minister said that many Buddhist holy sites, monasteries and archaeological ruins were located in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The senior minister and Korean delegation discussed various matter pertaining to mutual interests.