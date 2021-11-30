UrduPoint.com

Korean Companies Looking At Pakistan As A Potential Destiny: Korean Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The visiting Ambassador of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, met with a group of prominent businessmen in Karachi.

Prominent businessmen including Arif Habib, Ehsan Malik, Abbas Akberali, Asad Ali Shah, Bashir Ali Mohammad, Nadeem Kazmi, Sohail Shams, Sulaiman Mehdi and Kalim Farooqui in presence of the Consul General of Korea Kim Haksung met the Korean Ambassador, said a statement on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the participants spoke about the potential that exists for trade and investments between the two countries. Ambassador Sangpyo, while acknowledging the fact pointed towards the increase in interest of the Korean companies looking at Pakistan as a potential destiny.

He named the existing joint ventures in manufacturing with their Pakistani counterparts and assured of conveying the potential to the ones in Korea eying investments overseas.

An interactive session followed with each participant briefing the Ambassador and his visiting team about the sectors which hold good possibilities with joint ventures with Korean companies for both equity participation and technical collaboration with Pakistani business houses.

He was of the view that the existing figures related to trade and investments between the two friendly countries has the potential to increase manifold.

