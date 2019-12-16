UrduPoint.com
Korean Company To Invest $ 1 Bln In KP Power Sector: Finance Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Korean company to invest $ 1 bln in KP power sector: Finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company had desired to invest one billion Dollar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa power sector.

It was conveyed to him by president and chief executive of the company during his meeting with the later in Gyeongju city of South Korea, the headquarter of the company which is a subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Corporation, said a press release issued here.

He said the company chief had also expressed desire to invest in installation of 496 mega watt of hydro power station in Lower Sputgah in Kohistan and solar and wind power stations in the province.

He said it would be the first project of public and private partnership where the provincial government of KP would have share of 26 percent.

The minister on the occasion apprised the chief of the Korean company regarding the initiatives and investors' friendly policies of KP government and assured full support to the company in their investment.

During the meeting, it was decided that their KHNPC team would visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan was also present during the meeting.

