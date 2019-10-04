UrduPoint.com
Korean Cultural Festival On Oct 14 At RAC

Korean Cultural Festival on Oct 14 at RAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Embassy of the Republic of Korea in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) would organize a day-long "Korean Cultural Festival" here at RAC on October 14.

The artists of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts would perform in the cultural festival. The festival would feature cultural performances, Korean foods and exhibitions.

The event would focus on sharing both traditional and modern aspects of Korean culture. The event would celebrate the region's strong connection to traditional Korean music and dance as well as Korean costumes and handicraft.

In the early days of the 20th century when Korea began opening itself to the Western culture, Korean intellectuals and artists paid attention to the traditional Western concept of theatre.

In other words, what they heeded were well-organized fine scripts, on-stage performance honed through practice and harmonious orchestration by directors.

Their interest was largely motivated by social and cultural factors. The discourse-centered theatre dominated by logos felt like a must for them to arouse critical thinking and national identity among the Korean people.

More Stories From Pakistan

