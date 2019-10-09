UrduPoint.com
Korean Cultural Festival To Be Held On Oct 14 At RAC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at RAC

A Korean Cultural Festival will held on 14th October 2019 under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea and Rawalpindi Arts Council.The event will be performed by Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) A Korean Cultural Festival will held on 14th October 2019 under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea and Rawalpindi Arts Council.The event will be performed by Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be chief guest. The entry will be free for general public.

