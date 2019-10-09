Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at RAC

A Korean Cultural Festival will held on 14th October 2019 under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea and Rawalpindi Arts Council.The event will be performed by Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be chief guest. The entry will be free for general public.