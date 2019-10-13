UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Cultural Festival To Be Held On Oct 14 At RAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A Korean Cultural Festival will held on 14th October under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea and with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), informed RAC spokesman here on Sunday.

The event will be performed by Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea. Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The entry will be free for general public.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi October Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitive ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes participants to DAIS ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Cares, Big Bad Wolf to promote culture of re ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.