Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at RAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A Korean Cultural Festival will held on 14th October under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea and with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), informed RAC spokesman here on Sunday.

The event will be performed by Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea. Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The entry will be free for general public.