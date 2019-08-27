Korean delegation calls on Adviser to KP CM

Adviser to Khyber Pukhtunkhaw of Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan held a meeting with a delegation of Korean Electric Company (KOEN) here in his office on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pukhtunkhaw of Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan held a meeting with a delegation of Korean Electric Company (KOEN) here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting the adviser discussed in detail hydel power projects under public-private partnership.

Beside, the Vice President of Korean Electric Company and other representatives, the Additional Secretary Zafar islam Khattak, Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Zainullah Shah, Director Imran Haleem and other senior authorities also attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Himayatullah Khan said that the provincial government welcomes Korean investment and will make efforts for the provision of facilities to them.

On this occasion, the Vice President Korean Company invited the Adviser on Energy and Power for participation in energy conference scheduled in Korea. He thanked the delegation for extending invitation to him.

The adviser said that hydropower and minerals are two potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that offers huge investment opportunities.