Korean Delegation Of Buddhists Visits Kargah Budha In Gilgit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:41 PM

Korean delegation of Buddhists visits Kargah Budha in Gilgit

A delegation of Buddhists from Korea visited ancient Kargah Budha in Gilgit and offered special prayer

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Buddhists from Korea visited ancient Kargah Budha in Gilgit and offered special prayer.

According to district administration Gilgit a Korean delegation on Tuesday visited ancient Kargah Budha, an archaeological site located about six miles outside of the Gilgit city in Gilgit Baltistan.

It is carved image of a large standing Budha in the cliff-face in Kargha Nallah Gilgit date back to 7th century.

After their religious obligation the delegation offered their special thanks and appreciated the efforts of government of Pakistan for protecting the Budha.

They also appreciated the GB government for making special security measures during their visit.

On the occasion commissioner Gilgit division Usman Ahmad while talking to APP said that the visit of the Korean delegation would surely help promote religious tourism in the region and government of Gilgit Baltistan was always ready to welcome the guest from outside of the Pakistan.

