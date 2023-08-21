Korean embassy holds '2023 K-POP 2023 Festival' at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Korean embassy organized the '2023 K-POP Festival 'here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) last week where young K-POP fans presented exhilarating performances.

The festival was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun, the Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture Ahtisham Hussain, representatives from different Korean companies, and a large number of people, students and K-POP fans.

Director of the King Sejong Institute Dr Atif Faraz, Assistant Professor at the National Council of Arts Saima Sallahuddin, and Associate Professor at National Council of Arts Ayesha Durrani were the judges for the 2023 K-POP Festival in Pakistan.

The K-POP Festival had two categories Vocal and Dance. The performers from both categories performed exceptionally well and were well aware of the Korean K-POP culture.

Ambassador Park Kijun appreciated the performances of all the participants, mentioning that the 2023 K-POP Festival had a special significance this time as this year marked the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Korea and Pakistan.

The envoy mentioned that it was indeed incredible how culture and music could connect different people from all across the globe, adding culture was one of the many unifying factors between the people of Pakistan and Korea.

Park Kijun further laid emphasis on the fact that such festivals should be held frequently as they enhance people-to-people interactions and further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The ambassador shared he was pretty hopeful and optimistic in regard to the future of the bilateral ties between Korea and Pakistan.

The winners from both the Vocal and Dance categories were encouraged by gift prizes. The attendees also received gift hampers from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.