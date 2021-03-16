Korean embassy organizes culture day

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday organized 'Korean Culture Day' which offered a chance to the participants to take closer look at the occasion.

Seminar titled "Hyecho in Gandhara-Footsteps of a Korean Monk", visit of Gwangdae: Korean traditional performing art troupe, Taekwondo Championships, film festivals, speech contests, K-Pop World Festival, Hangul Day, Quiz on Korea etc. were the few events that the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad has held in this regard said a press release issued here.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Suh Sangpyo strongly advocated promoting people to people contact between Pakistan and Korea.

With a limited number of guests observing compliance to the SOPs amid Covid-19 pandemic, the event was largely attended by the wives of the Defence Attaches and high ranking officials at the residence of Korean Defence Attach in Islamabad.

The main centre of attraction at the event was the depiction of making of Korean lanterns and display of Korean traditional costume HANBOK. Hanbok has a history as colorful as the garments themselves, it added.

It further said that with unique Korean artistic significance, Hanbok is still donned today on special occasions and holidays. Video clips were also shown about how to wear Hanbok. The guest ladies practiced wearing Hanbok and to them it was a really nice experience.

Also at the end of the event, guests enjoyed Korean cuisine which included Jug (Korean porridge), Kimchi, Bulgogi (Korean BBQ), Dak Ganjeong (Sweet & Sour Chicken), Japchae (Korean Noodles), Kimbab (Korean Rolls), Mandu (Korean Dumplings).

