Korean Embassy Organizes Reunion Of 2023 Global Korea Scholarships (GKS) Programme Participants

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan has orchestrated a reunion for the participants of 2023 Global Korea Scholarships (GKS), where alumni shared their experiences in Korea and how this academic journey influenced their professional paths.

The 2023 GKS Reunion boasted the presence of key figures, including Ambassador Park Kijun of Korea in Pakistan, Kashif Jehan, the Director for scholarships at the Higher education Commission, Ahtisham Hussain, Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture, and various GKS alumni.

Following absorbing presentations by the GKS alumni, Ambassador Park Kijun expressed sincere appreciation for each student.

He underscored the crucial role of cultural and educational exchanges between Korea and Pakistan, deeming them pivotal in fortifying bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people interactions between the two nations.

The Ambassador further conveyed his optimism about the future of the Global Korea Scholarships, emphasizing their potential contribution to enhancing bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan.

This reflects a steadfast commitment to the ongoing success and positive impact of the scholarship program on diplomatic ties and mutual understanding between the two countries.

