Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday at PAF Headquarter.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

