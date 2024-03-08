Korean envoy commends Aziz Jan Trust’s endeavor of equipping youth with modern IT skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun has expressed commendation over endeavor by Aziz Jan Trust of equipping youth with modern Information Technology (IT) skills with the objective of fostering opportunities that empower individuals to grow and make earnings.

The Korean envoy expressed his appreciation during visit to Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Institute (MHIT) Peshawar.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aziz Jan Trust, Afan Aziz who is also Honorary Consul of South Korea for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accompanied Korean Ambassador.

The visiting guest was informed that Mohsin and Huma IT Training Institute has been established on August 27, 2023, by Aziz Jan Trust in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust.

During visit, Korean envoy met with students attending IT classes and was briefed about six months performance of the center.

Afan Aziz apprised Park Ki Jun that MHIT center is providing training to youth free of cost with the vision to equip new generation with current IT knowledge leading to generate self-employment through free lancing.

The students are offered IT course in different disciplines including graphic designing, video animation, IT essential, Web & Mob App, Python, AI Chatbot, Techno kids, CCNA, Cyber Security, Flutter, IT to graphic designing and IT to Web & Mob App.

A total of 1273 students have availed from the opportunity of learning different courses within six months of MHIT center.

The aggregate total of two batch of students is 2896 out of which 2442 are male and 312 are female, Afan added.

The Korean Ambassador highly appreciated the initiative after listening the success stories of different students who after getting few months training got livelihood opportunities in shape of online jobs and free lancing.

A female student with BS in Physics informed guests that with only four months training in web designing she has become able to make a very handsome earning and is supporting her family.

The female student especially thanked Afan Aziz for providing opportunity of learning IT skills enabling her to lessen the financial burden of parents.

Korean envoy advised students to work hard in their respective fields and also to focus on promoting friendly relations between Pakistan and Korea.

He said he is very happy over observing passionate resolve of Honorary Consul of South Korea, Afan Aziz to enrich the social fabric of society by equipping youngsters with most important modern information technology skills.

He expressed the hope that the initiative taken by MHIT and Saylani Trust will benefit hundreds of thousands of youth of Pakistan.

Afan also disclosed that MHIT Peshawar is a pilot project and would be replicated in other big cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide opportunity of IT learning to maximum number of youth residing in different parts of the province.