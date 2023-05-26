Korean envoy discusses promoting cooperation with CM Punjab

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

It was agreed to exchange maximum number of mutual delegations for promotion of investment in the Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker CM stated that Pakistan and Korea enjoyed friendly relations. It was the time to transform mutual contacts into economic relations, he said and outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations.

One-window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi added and underscored that the Korean investors could fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab, adding that the provincial government would provide all possible facilities in this regard.

There was a huge demand of workforce in Korea and Pakistan had great potential in the workforce from which Korea can greatly benefit.

The Korean ambassador stated that they desire to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government and willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab government.