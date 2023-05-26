UrduPoint.com

Korean Envoy Discusses Promoting Cooperation With CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Korean envoy discusses promoting cooperation with CM Punjab

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

It was agreed to exchange maximum number of mutual delegations for promotion of investment in the Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker CM stated that Pakistan and Korea enjoyed friendly relations. It was the time to transform mutual contacts into economic relations, he said and outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations.

One-window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi added and underscored that the Korean investors could fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab, adding that the provincial government would provide all possible facilities in this regard.

There was a huge demand of workforce in Korea and Pakistan had great potential in the workforce from which Korea can greatly benefit.

The Korean ambassador stated that they desire to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government and willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climat ..

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climate strategy despite protests

5 minutes ago
 Five injured in transformer blast

Five injured in transformer blast

6 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection o ..

LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection of human rights among youth

6 minutes ago
 North Dakota Governor To Announce Presidential Cam ..

North Dakota Governor To Announce Presidential Campaign On June 7 - Reports

6 minutes ago
 DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support Wit ..

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support With Socially Conservative Agenda

2 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on eighteen medical store owners

Fine imposed on eighteen medical store owners

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.