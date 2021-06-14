Korean envoy for promoting bilateral cooperation in medical facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Korean Consul General Kim Haksung, appreciating the meritorious services of Altamsh General Hospital here, pledged to promote cooperation between medical care institutions/facilities in Korea and Pakistan, especially AGH.

During his visit to AGH, the Korean envoy described the 200-bed AGH as state-of-art healthcare facility with very impressive services.

He was accompanied by a group of Koreans residing in Karachi who included Chairman Korean Residents Association, Karachi Kwangsuk Lim and Vice Chairman Jinhan Chung, says a press release issued by AGH on Monday.

The Consul General thanked the hospital management for the excellent medical care provided to Korean nationals in Karachi and facilitating them to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

AGH's Chairman Dr. Mohammad Altamash, Executive Director Dr.Shaheena Altamash, Director Dr. Imad Altamash and Administrator Dr.Munir Ahmed welcomed the delegation.

The foreign delegates were briefed that over last 40 years Dr.Altamash and Associates had emerged as a big name for providing high quality dental care and dental education.

Carrying forward this legacy, Dr Altamash and his team set up the Altamash General Hospital to offer the best possible medical care in different disciplines of medicine and surgery.

AGH started only a few months ago had achieved the status of good teaching hospital and was recognized in Pakistan and abroad.

Administrator, Dr. Munir Ahmed said AGH was 200- bed custom-built tertiary care hospital with all modern medical care facilities available 24/7.

There was no discrimination in provision of treatment to general ward patients and those in private rooms.

That was possible because of Dr Altamash and associates' huge investment in the selection and training of the human resources.

Dr Munir Ahmed said 45 well-known specialists in 13 different medical fields were practicing at Altamash General Hospital. The hospital was equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment like x-ray, CT scan, pen bore MRI, ICU, NICU, complete cardiac services. Having 4 spacious and highly sterilized operating rooms and well equipped critical care units.

The hospital had a dedicated Covid-19 floor with separate Covid-19 ICU, isolation rooms and negative pressure environments.

The hospital has 24/7 operational ER, Labour room, clinical Lab and pharmacy.

Korean national Mr. Chun spoke about the quality medical services provided to him by Consultants, Medical Officers and Nursing Staff of the hospital which made possible his early recovery from Covid-19.

He was also highly appreciative of the sympathetic role of the clinical team of the hospital.