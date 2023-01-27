UrduPoint.com

Korean Envoy Suh Sangpyo Calls On Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo on Friday called on Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and discussed matters related to bilateral interests

While welcoming the envoy, the minister expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by Korea during the recent devastating flood in Pakistan Javed Murtaza Abbasi stressed the need for technology transfer in Pakistan as there was immense potential in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which needed expansion and increased investment.

This sector, he said, had an important role in improving the national economy and its full potential should be exploited for the development of the country.

The minister said the ports of Karachi and Gwadar were available to provide better access to Korea to the markets of Central Asia.

He praised the quality of Korean products, especially solar panels, and emphasized promoting the existing cooperation in the energy sector.

The two sides also discussed ongoing projects of Korean companies in Pakistan and agreed on their further expansion.

During the meeting, they underlined the need for further promoting the cooperation and ties between the two countries at the parliamentary and government level.

The chief executive officer of Star Hydro, a company constructing a dam, was also present in the meeting The minister assured that the difficulties being faced in the opening of LCs (Letters of Credit) would be resolved soon.

Javed Murtaza Abbasi also highlighted the country's potential in the tourism sector and stressed its development.

