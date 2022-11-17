UrduPoint.com

Korean Government Provides $1.5 Mln Humanitarian Assistance For Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022

The Government of the Republic of Korea has provided US $1.5 million in humanitarian assistance to the three United Nations Agencies for the year 2023 to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government of the Republic of Korea has provided US $1.5 million in humanitarian assistance to the three United Nations Agencies for the year 2023 to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.

A ceremony was held in this regard at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad, where the Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr. Luay Shabaneh, the Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Palitha Mahipala, and the Deputy Representative of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Ms.

Rathi Palakrishnan, said a news release on Thursday.

Each of the United Nations Agencies received half a million USD aimed at providing lifesaving food assistance and continued healthcare to Afghan refugees along with assistance specific to mother and child, and the gender-based violence (GBV) projects.

Speaking at the ceremony, the representatives of the UN agencies expressed their gratitude to the ambassador, Government of Korea and the Korean people for their steadfast support and humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees.

More Stories From Pakistan

