Korean industrialists' delegation visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A four-member delegation of Korean industrialists visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had a meeting with Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli to discuss issues to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

The delegation was comprised of Seo Jungoak, Chairman OAKS CAF, Ms. Lee Jaeho Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdul Ghaffar Company Secretary and Kang Senior Manager Overseas Sales Department of the IRU Co Ltd.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that Korea could help Pakistan in technology up-gradation by launching joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

He said that Korea has excelled in the telecommunication sector and use of mobile phones has recorded a phenomenal growth and local production of handset phones could be increased to meet domestic demand in addition to exporting the surplus.

Ms. Lee said that Korean investors are keen to invest in the agriculture sector and its products could also be exported to Korea. She also underlined the opportunities of cooperation in the poultry sector and said that both countries should avail these opportunities by collaborating in this sector. Later Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Ms. Lee Jaeho.